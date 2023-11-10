FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,440,120,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

