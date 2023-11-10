FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

