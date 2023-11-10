FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $908,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.0 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,385.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,359.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,313.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

