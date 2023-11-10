FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,321 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

