FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $4,004,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.12 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.