FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,844 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

HSY stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

