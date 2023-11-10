FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $77.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

