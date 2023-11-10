FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

