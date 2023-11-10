FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.95. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

