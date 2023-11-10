FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

