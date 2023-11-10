FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Unum Group stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

