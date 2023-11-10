Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

