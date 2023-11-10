Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $246.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.18.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

