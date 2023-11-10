Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,238,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

