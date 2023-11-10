Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

