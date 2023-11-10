Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $355,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Sagefield Capital LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Range Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

RRC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.