Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 53.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 31,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $264.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

