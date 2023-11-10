Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

