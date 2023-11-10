Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

