Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.50 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.91 and a 1-year high of C$17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

