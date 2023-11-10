FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on FREY. TD Cowen cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
FREYR Battery Stock Down 38.2 %
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
