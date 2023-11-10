FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.66.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.14. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 70.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,590,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,433.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares in the company, valued at $626,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 39.8% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 478,265 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $756,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 115,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 165.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

