FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Reservoir Media, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field bought 10,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,956.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

