FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 16.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.28 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

