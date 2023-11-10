Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 30th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend by an average of 150.2% annually over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $582.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

