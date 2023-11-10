Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 362,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,428 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

