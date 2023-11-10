Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

