Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,569,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 740,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

