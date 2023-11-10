GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GitLab

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock worth $26,384,985. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 70.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 11.7% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 444,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 70.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.