Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

