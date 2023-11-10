Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,346 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 137,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

