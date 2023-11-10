Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.