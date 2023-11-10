Glassman Wealth Services Buys 52 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

