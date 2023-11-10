Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

