Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.