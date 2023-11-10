Glassman Wealth Services Has $57,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American International Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $63.10 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

