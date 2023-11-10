Glassman Wealth Services Has $80,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 59.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 329,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

