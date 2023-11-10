Glassman Wealth Services Has $90,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

