Glassman Wealth Services Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 14.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

3M stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.