Glassman Wealth Services Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $191.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

