Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

