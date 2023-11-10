Glassman Wealth Services Sells 855 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 55.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $241.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

