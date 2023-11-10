Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $657,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $511,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

