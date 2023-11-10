Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

