Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.