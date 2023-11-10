GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 137 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 137 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $11,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94.

NYSE GDDY opened at $86.78 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

