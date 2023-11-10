GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $87,000.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GoDaddy Stock Performance
Shares of GDDY opened at $86.78 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
