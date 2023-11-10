GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $87,000.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.78 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

