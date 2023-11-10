Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $6.70. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 260,122 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,570,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $28,491,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,571,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 571,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $695.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

