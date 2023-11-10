Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $5.71 on December 11th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 5.7115 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to earn $20.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.