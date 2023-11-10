GSK (LON:GSK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,575 ($19.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.36) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.90) to GBX 1,390 ($17.16) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.43).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($17.47) on Monday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,609 ($19.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,409.45%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($46.94) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,280.92). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

