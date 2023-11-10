Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $283.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

FLT stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.76%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

